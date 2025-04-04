Durham Tech welcomes Golden Retriever therapy dog to support campus community, mental health

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Tech Public Safety Department and campus police welcomed Thursday a new member of the department.

Her name is Zoe, and she's a golden retriever.

Zoe's purpose is to support the campus community and help students with mental health issues, Durham Tech Police Chief Jamaal Walker said. She's coming in as a puppy, so she will grow with them.

"Some of our calls deal with mental health challenges," he said. "During exams, for instance, we receive a high volume of calls. Zoe will help be a calming presence in these situations."

Walker said his department want to interact more with students, and Zoe will be a constant companion on campus. Students are encouraged to interact with her.

Zoe's addition was made possible thanks to a scholarship with K9 Responders Academy, which is based in Charlotte. The scholarship provides a state public safety agency with a therapy dog fully trained by the academy at no cost.

Similar programs have worked well with other agencies nationwide, Walker said.

Durham Police Department welcomed a chocolate lab named Siren last year through the program.