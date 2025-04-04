24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Durham Tech welcomes Golden Retriever therapy dog to support campus community, mental health

WTVD logo
Friday, April 4, 2025 12:43PM
Durham Tech welcomes new therapy dog
"During exams, for instance, we receive a high volume of calls. Zoe will help be a calming presence in these situations."

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Tech Public Safety Department and campus police welcomed Thursday a new member of the department.

Her name is Zoe, and she's a golden retriever.

Zoe's purpose is to support the campus community and help students with mental health issues, Durham Tech Police Chief Jamaal Walker said. She's coming in as a puppy, so she will grow with them.

"Some of our calls deal with mental health challenges," he said. "During exams, for instance, we receive a high volume of calls. Zoe will help be a calming presence in these situations."

Walker said his department want to interact more with students, and Zoe will be a constant companion on campus. Students are encouraged to interact with her.

Zoe's addition was made possible thanks to a scholarship with K9 Responders Academy, which is based in Charlotte. The scholarship provides a state public safety agency with a therapy dog fully trained by the academy at no cost.

Similar programs have worked well with other agencies nationwide, Walker said.

Durham Police Department welcomed a chocolate lab named Siren last year through the program.

Like an actual Siren, her owner Rick said he hoped when people saw the chocolate lab, they would know she was there to help.
