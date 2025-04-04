Raleigh beer brewer says effects of tariffs already being felt

Though the tariffs present a challenge for some alcoholic beverage businesses, others see them as an opportunity.

Though the tariffs present a challenge for some alcoholic beverage businesses, others see them as an opportunity.

Though the tariffs present a challenge for some alcoholic beverage businesses, others see them as an opportunity.

Though the tariffs present a challenge for some alcoholic beverage businesses, others see them as an opportunity.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This Sunday is NC Pint Day. People throughout the state are being encouraged to belly up at a local brewery and support the industry.

Brewers told ABC11 that, especially now, they could use the extra business.

Patrick Woodson owns Brewery Bhavana in Raleigh.

The spot has won numerous accolades, including Forbes Magazine's 10 Coolest Places to Eat in the World and USA Today's runner-up for Best Brewpub in 2025.

Woodson says the tariffs have been stressful and are affecting profitability.

ALSO SEE | NC businesses, organizations adjust for potential effects of tariffs

"We are a United States manufacturing facility that is being hurt by this directly," Woodson said.

Woodson took ABC11 inside his storage room, which houses aluminum cans and stainless-steel kegs. Both are subject to a 25% import tax right now.

Woodson purposefully stocked up in January.

"Just anticipating that tariffs were probably going to happen," he said.

Woodson ordered enough to last him through this year.

"It takes a lot of cash up front to get a truckload of cans," he said.

He couldn't avoid the rising price of malt. The grain is imported from Europe and used to make beer.

"Day one, the first round of tariffs, the next day we got an email (that) all of the malt prices went up 25%," said Woodson.

Others see the tariffs as an opportunity.

Olde Raleigh Distillery is in Zebulon and produces small-batch bourbon.

The spirit must be produced in the United States for it to legally be considered bourbon.

A production worker said he felt the tariffs could help those producing stateside.

ALSO SEE | Triangle auto dealers bracing for potential effects from tariffs

"Taxation on alcohol has historically always risen," said Dominique du Sablon. "It doesn't necessarily drive alcohol out of business. In some senses, it almost seems to bolster the effect."

Woodson hasn't raised prices on his products yet and has been absorbing the added costs. He said he could only do that for so long.

"Our margins get thinner and thinner," said Woodson. "There's a breaking point. We can't just continue to put all of the cost increases onto the consumer because we still want people to be able to afford our beer and our products."