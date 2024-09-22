Mark Robinson campaign senior staff members step down

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Mark Robinson campaign announced on Sunday a change in its senior staff.

The campaign said its general consultant and senior advisor Conrad Pogorzelski, Ill, campaign manager Chris Rodriguez, finance director Heather Whillier, and deputy campaign manager Jason Rizk stepped down from their roles with the campaign.

"I appreciate the efforts of these team members who have made the difficult choice to step away from the campaign, and I wish them well in their future endeavors. I look forward to announcing new staff roles in the coming days," said Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. "My campaign will continue to focus on the substantive issues at stake in this election: building an economy that grows from Murphy to Manteo; cutting taxes and eliminating unnecessary red tape; removing politics out of our classrooms; and cracking down on violent crime and dangerous drugs."

The campaign has not announced the names of any new staff members at this time.

The announcement comes after a CNN report claimed that Robinson - under a username he frequently used online -made several inflammatory comments on a message board of a pornography website more than a decade ago.

ABC News has not independently confirmed this reporting or the online username alleged to be linked to Robinson.

