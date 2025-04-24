Durham School Board expected to vote on budget

The panel is expected to vote yes or no on the superintendent's $708 million budget proposal.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major vote for members of the Durham School Board is set to take place on Thursday.

The spending plan would increase teacher pay, address staffing shortages, and ensure reliable transportation.

However, the district is also grappling with a $7 million budget shortfall from last year.

The teacher's union is also balking at the budget plan.

Durham Association of Educators told the school board in several meetings that their priorities are not being addressed.

The budget vote is expected at tonight's board meeting at 6:30.

