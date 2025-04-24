These NC college football prospects hope to hear name called during 2025 NFL Draft

Omarion Hampton, UNC Running back, plays in honor of his best friend who he lost in high school. Hampton is hoping to hear his name called to complete his football dreams journey.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Each year, our local colleges boast a number of players looking for their pro football dreams to be realized, and this year is no different.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24th, and lasts through Saturday, April 26, with coverage on ABC11 and ESPN.

Duke, NC State, and UNC all have student-athletes who are hopeful to hear their names called this weekend in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Duke

Jordan Moore, WR

Eli Pancol, WR

NC State

Anthony Belton, OL

Davin Vann, DL

Aydan White, DB

UNC

Omarion Hampton, RB

Willie Lampkin, OL

Kaimon Rucker, DL

Alijah Huzzie, DB

Jahvaree Ritzie, DL

Bryson Nesbit, TE

Power Echols, LB

Desmond Evans, DL

From Junior College to the draft: Shavon Revel Jr. from Winston-Salem landed a spot on ECU's roster while attending a junior college and has been working towards this day ever since.

Shavon Revel Jr. from Winston-Salem landed a spot on ECU's roster while attending a junior college and has been working towards this day ever since.

