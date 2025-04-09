Flu-related deaths in NC top more than 500 for the season, highest since 2009, NCDHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2024-2025 flu season has been very active and deadly in North Carolina.

Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) said their latest data shows there have been more than 500 flu-related deaths statewide. The agency says this is the highest number of flu deaths reported since 2009 and since they started collecting data.

In February, NCDHHS sounded the alarm after seeing the continued uptick in flu cases across the state. State health professionals said that while cases of RSV and COVID-19 were spreading, influenza cases were spiking at a higher level.

NCDHHS says this grim milestone serves as a reminder that seasonal flu and other respiratory viruses can be serious and, in some cases, deadly.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life this respiratory virus season," said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. "These numbers would be even higher without the dedication of the NCDHHS Division of Public Health and local health department teams who provide flu education, distribute vaccines, and support treatment and prevention efforts in all 100 counties. Their work saves lives every single day."

"Taking preventative measures against flu and other respiratory illnesses like getting vaccinated, regularly washing hands, covering your cough and staying home when sick are important to help protect you and your family," State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. said.

Recommendations

NCDHHS is encouraging people to get early testing and treatment with an antiviral drug, which can help prevent respiratory infections from becoming more serious. Treatments work best if started soon after symptoms begin.

If you begin to feel sick, contact your doctor right away to see if you need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug.

Medical professionals are encouraging people with mild symptoms to consider going to an urgent care facility, explaining that it can be quicker and cheaper.

Treatment for flu and COVID-19 is especially important for people with severe illness and those who are at high risk of serious complications based on their age or medical conditions.

