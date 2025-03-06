Flu-related deaths in NC hit 362 for the season, highest since 2017-2018 season: NCDHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2024-2025 flu season is greatly impacting North Carolinians.

Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) said their latest data shows 362 flu-related deaths. The agency says this is the highest number of flu deaths reported since the 2017-2018 flu season.

In February, NCDHHS sounded the alarm after seeing the continued uptick in flu cases across the state. State health professionals said that while cases of RSV and COVID-19 were spreading, influenza cases were spiking at a higher level.

"Taking preventative measures against flu and other respiratory illnesses like getting vaccinated, regularly washing hands, covering your cough and staying home when sick are important to help protect you and your family," State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. said.

Recommendations

NCDHHS is encouraging people to get early testing and treatment with an antiviral drug, which can help prevent respiratory infections from becoming more serious. Treatments work best if started soon after symptoms begin.

If you begin to feel sick, contact your doctor right away to see if you need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug.

Medical professionals are encouraging people with mild symptoms to consider going to an urgent care facility, explaining that it can be quicker and cheaper.

Treatment for flu and COVID-19 is especially important for people with severe illness and those who are at high risk of serious complications based on their age or medical conditions.

