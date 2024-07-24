Wake County Salvation Army volunteers hand out fans to those in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Volunteers with the Salvation Army in Wake County passed out 150 box fans to people in the community at their Raleigh location off Capitol Boulevard.

Drivers lined up in the parking lot of the building an hour ahead of Wednesday's giveaway. Most people in line waiting were seniors, including Rebecca Lasane.

She describes this summer heat as miserable. "This has been the hottest summer I believe I have ever seen. It has really been hot. It seems to be okay early in the morning. But about 11:00, you better start fanning."

Lasane was the second person in line for a fan. "I'm gonna take that and put it in the wind and turn it backward so it'll bring some of the hot air out," she continued.

The giveaway is a partnership with the Salvation Army and Ace Hardware Stores. Customers had the opportunity to round up their purchases. The extra change added up to $108,000.

Major Chuck Whiten with the Salvation Army said the money raised in Wake County remained in that community.

The fan giveaway is an annual event that Whiten said continues to leave an impact.

"The air that you can circulate with a fan can help keep energy costs down. And for families that are in crisis and try paycheck to paycheck just to keep everything above water, that can help just balance a little bit and offset some of those expenses related to the rising electrical bills during the summer months."

Whiten said it also offers relief for seniors, an age group that could be adversely impacted by excessive heat exposure.

"We all recognize the heat, but for particularly either families in crisis or just vulnerable adults more susceptible to the issues and health-related aspects of Heat, having that box fan if air conditioning goes out during the summer. And even if it's working the air that you can circulate with a fan can help," Whiten explained.

According to state data, within the last 10 days, there were 506 emergency room visits for heat-related injuries. The most common problem was heat exhaustion.

Check to see if free fans are available in your area

Durham County: 919-688-8247

Orange County: 919-245-4252

Edgecombe County: 252-641-5831

Nash County: 252-459-7681

Johnston County: 919-934-6066

Cumberland County: 910-484-0111

Chatham County: 919-542-4512

Franklin County: 919-496-1131

Halifax County: 252-533-2849

Person County: 336-599-7484

Sampson County: 910-275-2585