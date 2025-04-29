Garner wife, baby girl kidnapped found safe, husband refuses to give suspects $1M, police say

Authorities say three people broke into the Garner home and demanded the husband give them $1 million, but he refused.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- (UPDATE): Alondra De Jesus and her daughter, Grecia Benitez, were found safe in Wake Forest.

The Garner Police Department, SBI, and FBI are still actively investigating this incident. More details will be released at a later time.

Below is a previous report.

A child and her mother were kidnapped from a home in Garner on Buck Branch Drive, authorities said.

Two men and a woman, armed with guns, broke into the home and demanded $1 million from Eliuth Alejandro Martinez.

A child and her mother were kidnapped from a home in Garner, authorities said.

Investigators reported that when he refused, the suspects abducted his 13-month-old daughter, Grecia Salome Alejandro-Benitez, and his wife, Alondra Michelle Benitez De Jesus, while Martinez was restrained with tape.

The FBI and SBI are on scene assisting with the investigation.

An Amber Alert was issued for Grecia, who was abducted with her mother.

Grecia has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Pink Pajama shirt, red and yellow stripped pajama pants.

What we know about suspects

The two men are described as Hispanic. The woman is also Hispanic with curly black hair, short and "stocky."

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Nissan Altima.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Garner Police Department immediately at (919) 772-8810, or call 911 or* HP.