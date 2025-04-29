Employee arrested, warrant obtained for 2 others in connection to Star Bar shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities arrested an employee and obtained warrants for two others in connection to the Star Bar shooting earlier this month.

A Star Bar employee Chiantie Meheta Glover, 42, of Raleigh, was charged with:



Selling alcoholic beverages after hours

Allowing conduct on ABC License Premises

Omar Dashajuan Knight, 38, of Raleigh, who is also an employee at the bar, has an outstanding warrant for:



Felony Obstruction of Justice

Allowing conduct on ABC Licensed Premises.

Tyree Bridges,28, of Georgia, has an outstanding warrant for:



Felony Obstruction of Justice

Unlicensed Armed Security

The incident remains under investigation, and more charges are expected.

What happened?

The incident happened on Sunday, April 13 around 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road in Raleigh. A rap artist's van and other vehicles were struck by gunfire outside the bar, according to police.

Rap artist OMB Peezy performed at the bar Saturday night, but Raleigh police told ABC11 they were not able to confirm whether he was the intended target of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Star Bar has a history of violent incidents, arrests, and numerous calls, including controlled substance offenses, assaults, disturbances, shootings, and ABC violations happening on or around the licensed premises. After an investigation by the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, the bar had its ABC permits summarily suspended by NC ABC Commission.