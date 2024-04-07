Dreamville festival draws in thousands of music lovers to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a busy night in Raleigh as thousands descended on Dix Park for this year's Dreamville music fest.

Some came from as far as Ohio and Georgia.

"It was eight and a half-hour drive, I just look at it as a work shift," said Denzel Harrington.

While Chris Brown being subbed out for 50 Cent as the headliner got some attention, many were still excited for the marquee talent taking the stage at Dix Park in Raleigh.

With the main two stages, art installations, food and drinks, and some great music, some veterans of the festival say it continues to get bigger and better every year.

"I feel like they put Raleigh on the map with Drake last year and all the other artists," said Xavier Odom.

Saturday's headliners were 50 Cent and SZA.

To allow fans to multitask, a tent was set up inside the venue so people could watch the NCAA Final Four game in between sets.

Sunday's lineup with include J Cole and Nicki Minaj.