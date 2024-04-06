2024 Dreamville Festival: SZA, 50 Cent to headline on day one

RALEIGH, N.C (WTVD) -- Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park kicks off on Saturday.

There were a few last-minute additions to the lineup, including 50 Cent. The festival announced on social media that Chris Brown and Muni Long, both originally set to perform, had to cancel due to "unforeseen circumstances".

There are two stages, Rise and Shine, where artists will perform. The sets will be staggered so no one will be performing simultaneously.

Here's what's in store for the two-day festival:

Saturday

SZA and 50 Cent are headlining day one.

Festival gates open at noon, and the first act takes the Shine stage at 1 p.m.

Saturday performers include J.I.D, SchoolBoy Q, Lil Yachty, Jeremih, Sexyy Red, Earthgang, Teezo Touchdown, Amaarae, Lute and Luh Tyler.

Sunday

Festival founder and Fayetteville native, J Cole, and Nicki Minaj are headlining day two.

Gates also open at noon, and the first act starts at 1 p.m.

Sunday performers include Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Bas, Hunxho, Cozz, Omen, Tiacorine and Chase Shakur.

Festival Preparation

All week-long crews at the park have worked to assemble each stage, the Ferris wheel and other attractions on the big field.

Local businesses have been preparing for the weekend festival.

Earlier in the week, ABC11 learned last year's festival brought in $145 million. Tourism officials are expecting another 100,000 people all over the world to come back to the Oak City.

Unorthodox Vintage is bringing in additional inventory.

They're one of the vendors participating in a free public block party outside of CAM Raleigh Museum in the Warehouse District the Friday before Dreamville.

