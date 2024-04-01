50 Cent added to Dreamville lineup for this weekend

Performances start on Saturday at Dix Park in Raleigh with Sza headlining the first night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 50 Cent has been added to the artist lineup for this weekend's Dreamville Festival.

The festival also announced that due to unforeseen circumstances Chris Brown and Muni Long are no longer performing at the festival.

J. Cole and Nicki Minaj will close out the event on Sunday night.

The 2-day concert is expected to pump more than $6 million into Raleigh's economy.

Small small businesses say the celebration of music and culture has quickly become one of their favorites.

"This is supplanted as the central thing that happens in Raleigh every year - the biggest party," said Irregardless Café Owner Lee Robinson.

"We're excited about it," said Longleaf Hotel Assistant General Manager Hannah Talbott.

Tourism officials are expecting 100,000 people from 50 states and beyond to descend on Downtown Raleigh.

Most hotels are sold out.