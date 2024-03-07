Dreamville Festival 2024 lineup in Raleigh includes: Sza, Chris Brown, J.Cole and Nicki Minaj
Thursday, March 7, 2024 3:22PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for 2024.
Some of the performers include Sza, Chris Brown, J.Cole and Nicki Minaj.
The expanded two-day event will take place on April 6-7.
Dreamville 2024 lineup, dates and names:
Saturday, April 6
- Sza
- Chris Brown
- J.I.D
- Lil Yachty
- Schoolboy Q
- Sexxy Red
- Jeremih
- Earthgang
- Teezo Touchdown
- Amaarae
- Lute
- Luh Tyler
- Domani
Sunday, April 7
- J. Cole
- Nicki Minaj
- Rema
- Jeezy
- Monica
- Rae Sremmurd
- Key Glock
- Bas
- Muni Long
- Cozz
- Omen
- Tiacorine
- Chase Shakur
The 2022 Dreamville Festival brought $6.7 million to the local economy. Restaurants, bars and retail shops saw a boost in tourism revenue. Many area hotels saw an average 92% capacity rate.
