Dreamville Festival 2024 lineup in Raleigh includes: Sza, Chris Brown, J.Cole and Nicki Minaj

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for 2024.

Some of the performers include Sza, Chris Brown, J.Cole and Nicki Minaj.

The expanded two-day event will take place on April 6-7.

Dreamville 2024 lineup, dates and names:

Saturday, April 6

Sza

Chris Brown

J.I.D

Lil Yachty

Schoolboy Q

Sexxy Red

Jeremih

Earthgang

Teezo Touchdown

Amaarae

Lute

Luh Tyler

Domani

Sunday, April 7

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Rema

Jeezy

Monica

Rae Sremmurd

Key Glock

Bas

Muni Long

Cozz

Omen

Tiacorine

Chase Shakur

