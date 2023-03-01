Thousands of concert-goers set to pack Dorothea Dix Park for the two-day Dreamville Festival featuring Usher, Drake, Wacka Flock, J. Cole, and many more entertainers from the Dreamville label.

'Expecting it to be very busy.' Triangle hotels, businesses plan for Dreamville Festival 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dreamville Festival announced a star-studded lineup Tuesday morning for its 2023 show. Thousands of concert-goers set to pack Dorothea Dix Park for the two-day event.

"It was a big lineup last year. It just got even bigger with the two headliners Usher headlining Saturday night and Drake headlining with J. Cole Sunday night," said Loren Gold, Visit Raleigh Executive Vice President.

The city of Raleigh allowed Dreamville to expand its capacity to 50,000 attendees each day. Last year the number of attendees was 40,000.

"Subsequently, that growth should equate to a higher direct economic impact," said Gold.

The Dreamville Festival is one of the largest and most popular concerts in J. Cole's home state of North Carolina.

In 2022, 80,000 guests traveled from 14 countries and all 50 states. The two-day event generated more than $6.7 million dollars in direct economic impact to Wake County.

Adam Sheer with Oak City Meatballs is already planning to market to the crowd.

"We're expecting it to be very, very busy," said Adam Sheer. "I mean, we're going to do a couple of specials. Probably a couple of drink specials for the event."

Dreamville Festival 2023 lineup in Raleigh's Dix Park includes: Usher, J.Cole and Drake

Over at downtown Raleigh's Residence Inn hotel as soon as the lineup was announced phones went crazy.

"The phones were ringing off the hook. We were trying to keep up and now we're just having to tell people we are sold out for the entire weekend. Saturday, Sunday and Monday," said General Manager Max Houseworth.

Dorothea Dix Park told ABC11 setup begins the week before the festival. Staffers will establish fencing, entrances, two stages and vendors.

"It's a huge testament to Dreamville and the Dreamville brand and their reach to the rap and hip-hop community," said Gold.

ABC11 asked the city of Raleigh if it's planning to add extra security this year. They said they aren't releasing the security plan.

