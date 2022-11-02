J.Cole, Dreamville Festival returning to Raleigh in spring 2023

About 80,000 people attended the two-day festival in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rapper and Fayetteville native J. Cole and the Dreamville Festival will be returning to Raleigh next spring.

The popular music festival will be held once again at Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.

Last year, 80,000 people attended the festival and created more than $6,000,000 in economic impact for Raleigh and Wake County.

"Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring," Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy said.

Tickets for next year's festival will be available soon.