New look into the world of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

LOS ANGELES -- "The elders did not tell us everything."

We're just days away from the May 10th release of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" in theaters and we're finding out more about the world director Wes Ball has created, thanks to a new look at the film released by 20th Century Studios.

"When I was asked what would you do with the next Planet of the Apes movie, that was where the idea kinda hit me that you jump hundreds of years after the death of Caesar," Ball said.

"We follow a new character, Noa. He's going to be exposed to the truth about humans, what came before. And a new threat in a very powerful ape," Ball continued.

The film stars Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Kevin Durand and William H. Macy. The stars were impressed by the look and feel of the film.

"It's so incredibly epic, the landscapes," said Kevin Durand, who plays Proximus Caesar.

"They did an amazing job of making the world feel very torn apart and beautiful," exclaimed Freya Allen, who plays Nova/Mae.

Owen Teague, who portrays Noa said, "It's incredibly cool, this whole world is really expansive."

"We've worked really hard to achieve a much bigger spectacle. It is a big, giant adventure which you want to experience in (sic) as big a screen as possible," Ball said.

