'A real shot in the arm': Dreamville pumps $6.7 million into Raleigh economy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2022 Dreamville Festival brought $6.7 million to the local economy and City of Raleigh leaders said it is just what the city needed.After getting rescheduled for two consecutive years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the highly anticipated festival created by North Carolina native J. Cole came back and left its mark.Ticket sales came from all 50 states and 20 countries. A combined 80,000 people attended the two-day event."My team and I continue to be awed by the overwhelming support we've received since closing out the second Dreamville Festival this April. But to now fully realize the festival's positive impact on the local economy and tourism, it truly is unbelievable," said Dreamville Partner and Festival President Adam Roy in a release. "We are grateful for our fans who traveled across the U.S. and internationally to attend the fest, as well as for those from the City of Raleigh and Wake County who helped bring this event together. Our Dreamville team looks forward to furthering its investments in the community for years to come, especially as we plan for the festival's return in spring 2023."Restaurants, bars and retail shops saw a boost in tourism revenue. Many area hotels saw an average 92% capacity rateDennis Edwards, the President and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, said he believes this event put Raleigh back on the map and set the tone for the rest of the festival and concert season."Just great a real shot in the arm," Edwards said. "We were starting to see a little bit of recovery beginning in February and March of this year but April and having a Dreamville here in town was that, I think, was the message to tell the world that Raleigh was open for business."Edwards said they really only had about four months to plan this event and it went off without a hitch. He said they're excited to have a year to plan the next one and hope they can expand it in some new ways.A portion of proceeds from this year's festival will be donated to official Dreamville Festival charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.