About 80,000 people attended the two-day festival in Raleigh.

Lineup announced for Dreamville Festival 2023 in Raleigh includes J.Cole and Drake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for this year's festivities.

Tickets to the pre-sale were already sold out before the lineup was announced on Tuesday.

A few of the big names include:

- J. Cole

- Drake

- Usher

- Lil Durk

- Burna Boy

The 2022 Dreamville Festival brought $6.7 million to the local economy. Restaurants, bars and retail shops saw a boost in tourism revenue. Many area hotels saw an average 92% capacity rate.