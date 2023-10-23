WATCH LIVE

Dreamville 2024: Dates and presale information released

Monday, October 23, 2023 2:23PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Dreamville Festival has released the dates for next year's event and some ticket information.

The widely-popular festival will take place on April 6 and 7 in 2024.

Those interested can sign up for a presale password here.

Acts for next year's festival have not been announced yet.

The annual festival brought in 100,000 music fans to Dix Park in Raleigh in 2023.

Event officials said a record number of people attended the event Saturday and Sunday coming from 23 countries around the globe.

The event was expected to generate 7.8 million dollars, which was an increase from 2022.

