'I love it': Fans enjoy live music, food on final day of Dreamville Festival in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Dreamville Festival is closing out Sunday at Dix Park in Raleigh.

Concertgoers tell ABC11 they have a lot of love for J. Cole for bringing Dreamville to the city.

"That was my favorite artist back when I was like 15, 16," said Bryan Tillery. "I grew up with him. Learned everything he had. That's why I like him."

Local vendors are also praising Cole for hosting the festival, saying it's bringing them tons of business. Keijuane Hester of Favor Desserts Bakery says attendees are showing him lots of support by devouring his homemade red velvet and carrot cakes.

"Just to be on this platform, this is a major platform. This is the best festival ever on the East Coast. So why wouldn't I be a part of it?" Hester said.

The artist lineup has been extensive. On Sunday, major artists like Summer Walker, Waka Flocka, J.I.D. and Burna Boy have been here to sway the crowd. But hands down, Drake and J. Cole are the ones fans are most excited to see.

"I love J. Cole. But Drake. That's what sold it for me," Teddy Alpentezou.

"We want to express our love for Dreamville, for Jermaine Cole, and we love everything about it," said Matthew James.

Fans said the festival is building community.

"(T)he family's growing. It's becoming way more like a tradition for us so it's great. I love it," said Shawn Henderson. "This is our event. We come together. We hang out and just enjoy life."

