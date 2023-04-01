Start of Dreamville Festival delayed due to severe weather forecasts

Gates for day 1 of the massive event will now open at 2 p.m. instead of 12 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Dreamville Festival announced it will open gates to concertgoers two hours later than originally planned due to a severe weather risk.

There is a level 1 of 5 risk of isolated severe storms for most of central NC Saturday, including Raleigh. The best potential will be from late morning into early afternoon. Damaging winds and hail will be possible.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the ABC11 viewing area from 8am Saturday until midnight Sunday. Wind gusts of 30-45mph will be possible. Tree limbs could be blow down and a few power outages may pop up.

