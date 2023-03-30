Dreamville 2023: Here's what you need to know about what's allowed inside, rideshare and parking

The two-day Dreamville Music Festival at Raleigh's Dix Park is sold out and expected to bring about one hundred thousand people to Raleigh over the weekend.

The two-day Dreamville Music Festival at Raleigh's Dix Park is sold out and expected to bring about one hundred thousand people to Raleigh.

Thursday, organizers announced all shuttle passes have been sold out for the shuttle running from downtown Moore Square to Dix Park.

Getting to and from Dix Park

Organizers say to make sure you give extra time and expect delays around downtown Raleigh.

Here are the other options you need to know about getting to Dix Park for the festival.

"I think we're going to walk because we live in the downtown area, it's about 30 minutes," explained Tyler Borotto who's going to the show and lives nearby.

-- Walking is a great option and you will be walking a lot at the massive park so comfortable shoes are a good idea.

-- The official event parking is at NC State's Centennial Campus across the street from Dix. Parking passes are available for purchase for $50 plus fees. It's first come first served for the parking passes and they do fill up quickly-also there's no overnight parking.

-- Raleigh city lots can be accessed here.

-- Rideshare drop-offs will be at designated zones on both sides of the park with a short walk and rush-hour rates could apply depending on demand.

-- You can ride bikes to Dix and lock them up at a lot outside the park. There are bike lots at Centennial Parkway and Blair Drive and Western Blvd. and Hunt Dr.

-- Electric scooters around Raleigh can be accessed with info on the city's website. The scooters are available from 6 am until 11 pm.

-- Public transportation into downtown can be accessed through GoRaleigh. The train which stops at Raleigh's Union Station-two miles from Dix Park comes with a discount. Dreamville attendees are offered 25 percent off for tickets by train.

ALLOWED into Dreamville:

For all medicine, the pharmacy label must be present on the container that states the dosage, patient name, and prescription. Medicine needing to be inhaled or samples are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler. Over-the-counter medicines are allowed but will need to be verified.

Purses or bags no more than 6 x 9 inches-they don't have to be clear unless larger sizes up to 6 x 12

Hydration packs but they have to be empty

Cameras are allowed but no other video equipment

Blankets and towels

Baby Strollers

Service animals

NOT ALLOWED

Selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and monopods

Chairs, coolers, and umbrellas

No aerosol containers

Lasers

Drones

Skateboards

