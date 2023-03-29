'It's exhilarating': Small businesses in Triangle preparing for large crowds at Dreamville festival

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Excitement is building in Downtown Raleigh for weekend festivities surrounding Dreamville. It is a big boost for the economy and there's a real focus on supporting small.

Starting Monday, Keijuane Hester and his team at Favor Desserts have been working overtime

The Durham-based business has been selected as an official vendor for the event.

Hester is planning to bring 10,000 slices of cake to the concert.

"We're just happy to be there," said Hester. "We're just happy to be a vendor in such a great event like this. It's going to be so big for the City of Raleigh."

Last year, Dreamville brought in about $5 million in revenue. The Greater Raleigh Visitors Bureau projects the event this weekend will generate about $7.8 million.

50,000 people are expected each day and the department says concert organizers go to great lengths to hire folks that are local.

"Last year, 40 percent of all their vendors were local to both the state of North Carolina and Wake County, which we love as well," said GRCVB Vice President Loren Gold. "That's bringing money back into those vendors that supply lights, rigging and staging, food and other things."

On top of this, concertgoers are encouraged to support small.

Unorthodox Vintage is one of the recommended spots to check out on Dreamville's list.

"It does create space for us to really grow and be recognized," said Unorthodox Vintage Co-Owner Alexandria Taylor.

The shop opened less than a year ago and is thrilled so soon welcome a wave of visitors.

"It's exhilarating. Being a small business, a new business too, the recognition that's going to come from it (is great)," said Taylor.

Thankfully for Hester, he has some experience with big events. He usually has a stand at the North Carolina State Fair, but the exposure at Dreamville will be far greater.

"For us, we're very excited to market our brand to a wide variety of people, people that wouldn't have heard of Favor Desserts. They'll hear of Favor Desserts because of Dreamville festival," said Hester.

