Dreamville adds free event Friday celebrating 50 years of hip hop

Dreamville has teamed up with Amazon Music and the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to present 50 and Forever.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you missed your chance to snag a ticket to this weekend's Dreamville Music Festival, organizers have just announced a free event happening Friday in downtown Raleigh.

Dreamville has teamed up with Amazon Music and the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to present 50 and Forever.

It's an all-day event Friday at the contemporary art museum CAM Raleigh.

The event celebrates 50 years of hip hop including a DJ 101 and beat-making class and panel discussions with 9th Wonder, Ari Lennox, Timbaland, and local artists.

"We'll have an array of panels as well as a beat-making class," said Nasira Abdur-Razzaq, event coordinator for CAM Raleigh. "There'll be different interviews with different artists. You'll have a chance to interact as well as a car show that's going to be happening across the street. We like the idea of culture and art and music all combining together, which is why this is so important for CAM to be collaborating with Dreamville. So, we just look forward to having everyone here,"

50 and Forever will be held Friday at CAM Raleigh at 409 W. Martin St.

It begins at noon with a DJ. A new panel and event begin every hour starting at 1 p.m. with the Carolina Creative panel.

The last panel starts at 8 p.m. and the event goes until 11 p.m.

50 and Forever is free and you do not need a ticket to attend.