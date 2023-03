The big field is already closed and will be until April 8 as crews set up and then tear down the infrastructure needed to host tens of thousands of festival goers.

More closures at Dix Park as Dreamville Festival nears

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More closures at Dix park ahead of Dreamville Festival this upcoming weekend.

The dog park is being shut down today.

Dix Park as a whole will be closed this Wednesday through next Monday.

Festival organizers will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. and how preparations are going for the big weekend.