Raleigh brewer unveils special beer made exclusively for Dreamville festival

Raleigh-based R&D Brewing has announced the launch of a limited-edition beer created specifically for the Dreamville festival.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-based R &D Brewing has announced the launch of a limited-edition beer created specifically for the Dreamville festival.

The brewery said Tuesday that Dreamsicle Festival Brew, a "refreshing cream ale" with notes of vanilla and mango is perfect for festivalgoers who want to enjoy a cold beer on a warm spring day.

"We are thrilled to introduce Dreamsicle Festival Brew to music lovers attending Dreamville in Raleigh," said Mark Theisen, Director of Brewing Operations at R &D Brewing. "We wanted to create a beer that

embodies the spirit of the festival and the vibrancy of the city, and we believe Dreamsicle Festival Brew does just that. It's light, refreshing, and easy to drink, making it perfect for enjoying all day long."

RELATED: Dreamville Festival 2023 lineup in Raleigh includes: Usher, J.Cole and Drake

A launch party for the new beer will take place next week at the Seven Saturdays Taproom on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

The beer will then be available exclusively at the Dreamville festival.

J. Cole's Dreamville will take place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh from April 1-2.

2022 Dreamville pumped $6.7 million into Raleigh economy