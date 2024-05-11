18-year-old injured after shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was injured after being shot Friday night in Goldsboro.

At about 10 p.m., Goldsboro police officers were called to UNC Health Wayne about a shooting.

Officers said 18-year-old Kayla Jones was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was flown to ECU Health for further treatment.

Jones is in stable condition.

No information has been released about who shot her or the circumstances.

This is an ongoing investigation.

