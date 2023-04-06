Dreamville event officials said a record number of people attended the event Saturday and Sunday.

100,000 fans from 23 countries attended the Dreamville music festival over weekend

RALIEGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Dreamville Festival brought in 100,000 music fans to Dix Park in Raleigh over the weekend.

Event officials said a record number of people attended the event Saturday and Sunday coming from 23 countries around the globe.

The event this past weekend is expected to generate 7.8 million dollars.

Last year, Dreamville brought in more than 5 million dollars in revenue.

A tourism official said hotel rooms in downtown Raleigh were sold out a couple of hours after Drake, Usher and J. Cole were announced as headliners.

The festival featured performances from international superstars including Burna Boy and Summer Walker, with guest appearances from Ayra Starr during Bas' set and more.

It'll be a few weeks before officials know theeconomic impact the festival brought to Raleigh.