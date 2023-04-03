The event this past weekend is expected to generate 7.8 million dollars.

Millions in dollars of revenue expected from Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The wildly popular Dreamville Festival brought almost 100,000 people to Raleigh.

The event is so much more than a concert, it's a big boost for the economy and there's a real focus on supporting small businesses.

The tourism department said roughly 40% of vendors selected are local, which means money stays in the community.

Last year, Dreamville brought in more than 5 million dollars in revenue.

Every hotel in downtown Raleigh was sold out.

A tourism official said rooms were taken a couple of hours after Drake, Usher and J. Cole were announced as headliners.

"We had a lot of people come from out of town which is great to see. I even had some people from Canada here to see Drake, come all the way, just to see him perform which is awesome."

It'll be a busy day at RDU airport as thousands of concertgoers hop on flights and make their way back home.