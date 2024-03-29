Businesses brace for surge of customers during Dreamville Festival in Raleigh: 'Biggest Party'

Raleigh businesses, restaurants and hotels are bracing for a surge of visitors for the 2-day Dreamville Festival in Dix Park.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is preparing for the 2024 Dreamville Festival and businesses, hotels, and restaurants are bracing for a surge of visitors.

The 2-day concert is expected to pump more than $6 million into Raleigh's economy.

Small small businesses say the celebration of music and culture has quickly become one of their favorites.

"This is supplanted as the central thing that happens in Raleigh every year - the biggest party," said Irregardless Café Owner Lee Robinson.

"We're excited about it," said Longleaf Hotel Assistant General Manager Hannah Talbott.

Tourism officials are expecting 100,000 people from 50 states and beyond to descend on Downtown Raleigh.

Most hotels are sold out.

Staff at the Longleaf Hotel are now putting together swag bags for each guest who checks in and also prepping for a massive kick-off party next Friday.

"We've got extra staff on hand just in case anything comes up," said Talbott.

Restaurants are stocking up on food and alcohol.

Irregardless Cafe is expecting to serve an average of 400 people each day.

"They're here for 45 minutes, not an hour and a half," said Robinson. "They want to eat and get out so they can go see that show."

Unorthodox Vintage is bringing in additional inventory.

They're one of the vendors participating in a free public block party outside of CAM Raleigh Museum in the Warehouse District the Friday before Dreamville.

"People were getting last-minute fits for Dreamville here," said Manager Iyana Thompson.

Dates for the 2024 Dream Festival are Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, 7 at Raleigh's Dorthea Dix Park. Some of the festival's biggest performers include SZA, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and festival co-founder and Fayetteville native J Cole.