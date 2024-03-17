2024 Dreamville Music Festival expected to impact local economy

Some of the festival's biggest performers include SZA, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and J Cole.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Dreamville Music Festival is now less than a month away.

It's happening on April 6 and 7 at Raleigh's Dorthea Dix Park. Some of the festival's biggest performers include SZA, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and festival co-founder and Fayetteville native J Cole.

Visit Raleigh, a visitor information center for the city, said the impact goes beyond the festival itself.

"It's a little bit of collaborative with their PR teams, both to promote the event, but really to help out the 100,000 fans that are on the site over the weekend," Loren Gold, the EVP at Visit Raleigh, said. "What are the other things to do while they're in Raleigh? You know, whether it's dining, shopping, things like that. So, we provide a lot of that content on the back end to help out their patrons."

The festival in 2022 brought $6.7 million to the local economy. Restaurants, bars and retail shops saw a boost in tourism revenue. Many area hotels saw an average 92% capacity rate.

The 2022 ticket sales came from all 50 states and 20 countries. About 80,000 people attended the two-day event.