Funeral held for 13-year-old Mykia Daniels as crime numbers are released: 'They took a baby'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends laid the latest victim of gun violence in Raleigh to rest on Friday afternoon.

Mykia Nicole Daniel's homegoing ceremony was held at Poplar Springs Christian Church. The 13-year-old will be remembered as someone who loved her family, fearless, talented, and silly. Her cousins spoke with Eyewitness News.

"They took a baby. They took a baby from us. Hurt us real bad with this one," said Jamiaya Cathey, Mykia's cousin.

Many who attended the funeral were dressed in white and the color had a special meaning among family.

"White because it's full of life. She's gone, but her soul is still living. She is forever 13. If you see us going like this it's the M for Mykia," another cousin said and gestured to the letter M with her fingers.

Eyewitness news watched as the hearse that carried the 13-year-old took her to the burial grounds. Her death comes after ABC11 obtained data surrounding violent crime in the first quarter of this year. It's down in most major cities including Raleigh.

Between January and March numbers show there have been 247 aggravated assaults in comparison to last year. Robberies have also declined by 18 incidents and rape is down too. Although violent crime is on the decline, homicides in Raleigh have increased from 5 in the same time period last year to 9.

Family and friends of Mykia say her death is a wake-up call.

"We have to pay attention to what's going on within the community in terms of who has access to what. This may have been a mistake. We don't know the situation, but for a young boy to have access to a firearm, that is something that needs to be looked at," said Surena Johnson.

As the family continues to grieve the loss of a young girl who had so much life ahead of her, they vow to never forget her.

"We're going to forever keep her presence known while she's gone. We got it down here, Mykia. You keep it up there," said Cathey.