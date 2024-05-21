Wake County Schools to vote on emergency plan for opioid overdoses, includes Naloxone supply

According to state health data, Naloxone was used for suspected overdoses 21 times on schools' ground statewide in 2023.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a push to get a life-saving medication in every Wake County school.

Wake County Public Schools is expected to vote Tuesday on an emergency plan in case of an opioid overdose.

Last month, Wake County school board members approved a new policy that requires all county schools to keep a supply of Naloxone - also known by its brand name Narcan - and train faculty members on how to use it.

Right now, school resource officers already carry Narcan, but not every Wake County school has one. This new plan would identify another person on the school campus who could administer Naloxone in case of an emergency.

"If we have a tool that can save a life, particularly one of our student's lives," Chris Heagarty, Wake County School board chair, said, "we want to do everything we can to take those steps."

WATCH | Wake County school board approves Naloxone policy

"The more we say fentanyl out loud without shame, the more people understand that anybody could die."

Under the new plan, each school principal will designate one or more people on their staff as a part of a medical care program. Those designated people will receive initial training and annual training on how to properly store naloxone, as well as how to administer it.

Each school principal will also need to come up with an emergency action plan for the use of naloxone that complies with all state laws.

This policy is personal for some Wake County mothers.

Barb Walsh, back in December, urged the school board to consider requiring Naloxone be put in schools countywide.

Walsh's daughter Sophia, died nearly three years ago from fentanyl poisoning. She was drinking from a water bottle that had the dangerous opioid mixed into it.

She made it her mission to not only support families like hers but also promote the life-saving medicine Naloxone.

"It doesn't take an army. It doesn't take a lobbyist," Walsh said to ABC11 in April. "It takes a mom who's lost a child to stand in front of the school board to make this happen. And that's significant."

Tuesday's Wake County school board meeting starts at 1 p.m.