Wake County school board approves Naloxone policy

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, Wake County school officials took another step toward putting potentially life-saving medicine into public schools -- countywide.

Wake County School Board members approved a new policy Tuesday that would require all schools in the county to keep a supply of Naloxone -- also known by its brand name Narcan -- and train faculty members on how to use it. Families who have been touched by the fentanyl epidemic say that's a big win.

"The more we say fentanyl out loud without shame, the more people understand that anybody could die," said Barb Walsh, a Cary mom and founder of the Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina.

Barb's daughter, Sophia, died in August 2021 after drinking from a water bottle that had the dangerous opioid mixed into it. Since then, Barb's made it her mission to not only support families like hers but also promote life-saving medicine however she can. She founded the Fentanyl Victims Network in August 2022, one year after Sophia died.

"I have a fire extinguisher in my kitchen just in case I have a fire, that's because I want one," she said. "Naloxone is the same thing."

In December, Barb attended a Wake County school board meeting, urging officials to consider requiring Naloxone be put into schools. Now, that's one step closer to becoming reality, after a new policy was approved -- and just needs to be voted on to become official.

"We don't know where the threat is going to come from. But if we have a tool that can save a life, particularly one of our students' lives, we want to do everything we can to take those steps," said board chair Chris Heagarty.

According to state health statistics, Naloxone was used for suspected overdoses 21 times on school grounds statewide last year. Walsh said it's not worth waiting for more.

"It may not have happened in North Carolina yet. But someone's going to die because Naloxone wasn't in school. And is that a risk they want to take?" she said.

Though there's work to be done -- only about 20% of North Carolina's public school districts have Naloxone policies -- the significance of Tuesday's decision isn't lost on Walsh.

"It doesn't take an army. It doesn't take a lobbyist. It takes a mom who's lost a child to stand in front of the school board to make this happen. And that's significant," she said.

Funding for the new policy is not yet clear. Heagarty said they'll be targeting possible state and federal funds in addition to county funding out of the superintendent's budget. The policy will be discussed at a full board meeting in May, and if passed could be in place by next school year.