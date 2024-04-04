Dreamville Festival releases parking and transportation details for this weekend's event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you are heading to Dix Park for Dreamville Fest this weekend there are multiple ways to get there.

Organizers are urging all attendees to reduce their carbon footprint by taking the shuttle, walking, biking, or catching the train to Raleigh.

The official downtown shuttle will be picking people up from Moore Square and dropping them off right next to the West Entrance into Dreamville Fest.

The shuttle pass is good for the entire weekend and covers you for trips to and from the festival each day.

CLICK HERE for Dreamville Festival's official parking map

The downtown shuttles will run non-stop continuous service from 10:00 a.m. (2 hours before gates officially open each day) until 1:00 a.m. (2 hours after the end of the festival each night).

Official event parking will be available for purchase at NC State University's Centennial Campus, right across the street from Dorothea Dix Park.

By purchasing official event parking, you are guaranteed a parking spot, in one of the designated Dreamville parking lots on Centennial Campus.

The lot at NC State will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.