Wake County Public Schools principal Dr. Elizabeth Battle dies: 'Strong advocate for students'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Classes were canceled Tuesday at North Wake College & Career Academy after the students were notified of the unexpected death of a beloved school leader.

The school's principal, Dr. Elizabeth Battle, passed away suddenly at her home on Monday.

Raleigh Police said no criminal activity is suspected.

The sudden and sad news comes as a shock to the Griffins community and the wider WCPSS family.

"Battle's death leaves me with a sense of awe in the number of lives," said WCPSS area superintendent Chris McCabe. "Both the adults and kids that she has touched. It leaves me, while it's a very sad moment, it leaves me grateful for and appreciative of her dedication and service to our school and our kids and our school community."

Dr. Battle served at several schools as a teacher and an administrator within WCPSS for years.

"She's a strong advocate for students," added McCabe, noting that he also knew her.

In an email to students and parents, NWCCA assistant principal Chanin Lacy-Garner wrote, "It is with great sadness that I write this message to let you know that our school principal, Dr. Elizabeth Battle, died yesterday April 29, 2024. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. Please keep them and all of those that have been impacted by this loss in your hearts. We want to honor the family and be respectful of their need for privacy at this time."

No cause of death was given.

The school's PTSA president, Tracy Pulley, recalled the number of times she's worked with Dr. Battle to advance student engagement and activities.

"I think we all want to know what we can do. And I think that shows how much she is loved and how much respect we have for her," said Pulley.

The school operates on a modified calendar and will have its last day of classes on May 22.

"I think it's going to be tough on the kids graduating. I think there's going to be a hole there. I think you're going to feel her absence," added Pulley.