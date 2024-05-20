Car property tax value doubles for Durham driver in just 1 year

The woman's 6-year-old car is now worth as much as she paid for it initially, at least according to tax records.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The value of a Durham woman's car more than doubled on her property taxes from 2023 to 2024.

With inflation, we know everything costs more, but this driver couldn't believe her tax bill could jump so much in one year just because of a change in the assigned value of her car.

"It went from $8,000 to $17,000. I really don't think it's right and I don't think it's fair," Shirley Davis said.

When Davis got her state property tax bill for her 2018 Honda and the value of her car was clocked at $17,350, she thought it was terrible a mistake.

"That's about the amount that I paid for the car when I first received the car," Davis said.

Davis' car is six years old, and in previous years, the property tax value was $8,890 in 2022. For 2023, it dropped about $800 to $8,050, but then this year the value jumped to more than $17,000!

Troubleshooter Diane Wilson reached out to Durham County and the County said it uses data from the state who contracts with a third party to adopt values for cars. The County said personal property values are revalued each year based on the market value.

The state said the third party uses multiple factors to value a car including sales data provided by NCDMV. Davis appealed and the value was adjusted to $15,473, but she still doesn't think it's right.

"I work hard and no, I don't want to pay this increase in value. I really don't," she said.

Davis took it her car to the dealership to see how much they would pay for the car. The dealership put in writing for her that the car was worth $8,000, which is right around what her property tax value used to be.

Davis appealed her tax valuation again, utilizing the dealership's offer. Durham County adjusted the value down once again, this time to $11,000. Davis plans to appeal again as she said that value is still too high.

The state adds that the final value on each vehicle is the responsibility of the county assessor and that assessors can change value if appealed and sufficient documentation is provided that indicates an adjustment is warranted.

If drivers are denied at the county level, they still have the option to appeal to the property tax commission. You can check your estimated car taxes here.