Large police presence outside of Raleigh home after reported shots fired

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large police presence is outside a Raleigh home Tuesday morning.

Before 3:30 a.m., Raleigh Police Department was called to a home in the 800 block of Fitzgerald Drive near Dandridge for shots fired.

When officers arrived, they said they found a residence was shot at. No one was inside the home when the police got there.

Dozens of evidence markers are on the street outside of the home.

There are no reported injuries as of now.