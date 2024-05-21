Driver arrested for DWI after rollover crash on I-95, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vehicle crash on I-95 ended in an arrest Monday night, police said.

Just before 9:45 p.m., Dunn Emergency Services were called to I-95 between the 71- and 72-mile marker for a rollover vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, units said they found a Ford Ranger on its side near the edge of the road. A passenger car sitting on the road.

According to investigators, the driver of the Ford Ranger fell asleep or passed out behind the wheel and then crashed into the passenger car.

The Ford driver was given a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWI.

The passenger car driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.