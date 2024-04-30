Southwest Airlines starts issuing $75 vouchers for delayed, canceled flights

CHICAGO -- Southwest Airlines staring handing out vouchers Tuesday for passengers whose flights are canceled or delayed more than three hours.

The $75 vouchers will be issued when those cancelations or delays are Southwest's fault, the airline said. It doesn't apply when there is weather.

Southwest is required to provide the compensation as part of the Department of Transportation's enforcement action to hold the airline accountable for the 2022 holiday meltdown, that stranded millions of passengers nationwide.

READ MORE: Southwest hit by record $140M fine for holiday service meltdown in 2022 that left millions stranded

The vouchers are required when a flight was canceled or delayed within seven days of the departure date, passengers arrived at their destination three or more hours later than planned, and the delay or cancelation was caused by something Southwest could control, like a staffing or maintenance issue.

Passengers must request compensation through Southwest's dedicated website within one year from the date of the delayed or canceled flight. You will receive a response within 30 days.

Vouchers are transferable and are valid for at least one year after the date of issuance.