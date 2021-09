DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year veteran of the Durham Fire Department has died after a month-long battle with COVID-19.Fire Driver Jeremy Klemm died Saturday after a battle with the virus.Klemm was appointed to the department in 2006 was a most recently assigned to Engine 8 A-Shift."He will be greatly missed," the Durham Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook.