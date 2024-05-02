Housing complex planned for Cedar Creek area raises tension between residents, developer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A housing complex planned to be built in Fayetteville is raising questions.

People living in the area argue that the developer shouldn't be building there because it's a wetland, and they question the involvement of a business linked to the mayor in the project. But the developer's lawyer said their complaints don't hold up.

A major reason why the 300 unit apartment complex that Cedar Creek Road LLC is trying to build is drawing scrutiny is because Mayor Mitch Colvin is part owner.

The lawyer for Cedar Creek Road LLC said the mayor disclosed his stake in the project from the outset as legally required.

"There is no ethical issue that will prohibit a member of city council, including the mayor from petitioning the city from having property rezoned which is exactly what was done here," lawyer Jonathan Charleston said. "The application followed the prescribed process. All of the steps were taken appropriately. All of the boxes checked."

He also said there aren't any public funds going into the housing development, and that the mayor doesn't have any say on whether the development gets approved by the city.

People against the project said the Cedar Creek Road area where they're looking to build is swamp land.

"Flooding is a big issue," said Janene Ackles, a candidate for District 43 in the state house. "We have swamps all the way, I mean, I could probably circle the whole property in swamp land."

Critics said they're concerned that flooding issues and heavy rainfall could worsen if they build there. But the developer's attorney says they've been following the legally required protocols in their building applications.

"The state of North Carolina and the city governs and has to have approval authority over what type of storm water management system has to be put in place, and so that's not dictated by the developer. The only part the developer plays in it is designing the storm water system and paying for it," Charleston said. "But it requires approval from the state of North Carolina and the city in terms of getting a permit to build the project. All of that is subject to a regulatory process and we're not even there yet."

Residents said they're worried about how the influx of new people will impact their safety and quality of life.

"If they continue to go through with this, they're going to undermine everybody that goes around it. It's going to create more flooding for Lock's Creek, it's going to create more traffic for Cedar Creek Road where we already have issues, so everyone that lives around there is going to have more issues. The crime rate is going to go up even more so," said Jeremy Stanley, a Cumberland County resident.

The city's zoning commission is reviewing plans for the development next Tuesday.