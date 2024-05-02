Durham Public Schools to announce Teacher of the Year

DURHAM.N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools will announce this year's Teacher of the Year during a celebration Thursday evening.

The annual event will celebrate the top teachers in the school district.

This year's top three finalists are Morandi Hurst, who is a humanities teacher at Lakewood Montessori, retired Army veteran First Sergeant Jeffery Matthews, a JROTC instructor who has taught for more than 5 years at Hillside High School, and 8th-grade science teacher and assistant coach at Neal Middle, Yaritza Prendergast.

Last year's winner Hillside High School's Jahara Davis will be at the event to pass the torch to her successor. The event will also have music provided by the R.N. Harris Eagle Band.

Two finalists will receive a framed certificate and an award of $500.

The DPS Teacher of the Year will receive a framed certificate, $1,000 award, a laptop from Lenovo, an overnight stay, $50 dining credit at The Durham Hotel, and other goodies from sponsors

ABC11 Anchor Amber Rupinta will also be emcee during the special celebration.