The announcement was made on Thursday night where a teacher from Hillside High was given the honor.

Durham Public Schools announces teacher of the year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is sending our congratulations to one Durham Public Schools teacher.

Hillside High School English teacher Jahara Davis was named the DPS Teacher of the Year Thursday night.

Davis says she was called to teach and inspire students who yearn for and need representation like her.

Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy served as the mistress of ceremonies.