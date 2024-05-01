Cary coworking space provides affordable childcare, peace of mind for working moms

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- So many moms face a tough decision after having kids. Is it worth it to go back to work?

With the rising childcare costs, it's become a real crisis.

During the pandemic Alison Rogers found herself working from home with her husband and two kids. She needed professional space but she also needed reliable childcare. So she created a solution to her own problem that's helped so many other Triangle moms.

A community of moms, balancing the workplace and motherhood.

"This is I mean everything that I wanted when I was in the thick of those younger years with my kids," Rogers said.

Two years ago, Rogers opened the doors to Blush Cowork in Cary.

"Blush really came to me during the pandemic when I was home with my husband working from home, I had one child in virtual school, and one whose preschool was closed and I was really struggling with that," Rogers said

But the 11,000 square foot space offers much more than just a place for moms to work. Just feet away from your workspace, there is an in-house Montessori style daycare.

"I believe in accessibility. And I want people to have an affordable, reliable, safe childcare option," Rogers said.

And it's a real problem many working moms face. According to a survey conducted by Motherly, in 2023, out of nearly 10,000 moms, 52% of working moms say the cost of childcare has made them consider leaving the workforce.

"I've definitely been there. That was something that resonated with me. It's a very large cost. And everyone has done that cost analysis like is this worth it? Am I working just to cover that cost? Or am I working and not even covering that cost?" Rogers said.

Kids between six months to six years old can use the daycare amenity at Blush. Members pay $11 an hour and nonmembers pay 12.75 an hour.

"They can use it in a flexible way. They can come in when they have a meeting, just use a couple hours of childcare and they don't have to have this big commitment. They don't have to wait on a waiting list for a year," Rogers said.

Creating a community of collaboration with peace of mind from one working mom to another.

"This was all kind of created to solve my own problems and I hope it's been helping other people," Rogers said.

