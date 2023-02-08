Juvenile petition filed against person accused of causing recent Zebulon Middle School lockdowns

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators said they know who threatened Zebulon Middle School multiple times last week.

Wake County Sheriff's office filed juvenile petitions on the child who made the threats, which were allegedly posted online.

The identity of the suspect has not been released due to their age.

Zebulon Middle went into a Code Yellow on Jan. 31 after an online threat was posted referring to the school. Another social media threat prompted a Code Red lockdown on Feb. 3.

Extensive investigations in both cases resulted in no active threat found. No students were injured in either case.

"Considering past incidents, threats of violence at schools must be taken seriously. They are very disruptive to the lives of many in our community. These threats tie up valuable resources while making students, parents and staff feel unsafe in an environment that is meant for learning and growth," the sheriff's office said in a release Wednesday.