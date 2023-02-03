Zebulon Middle School on Code Red lockdown after social media threat

Zebulon police say they are working to clear the building and investigating the threat.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zebulon Middle School was placed on Code Red lockdown Friday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown due to a threat on social media, according to Zebulon police.

If there is an immediate threat to the school, a "code red" lockdown is issued, according to Wake County Schools. Students are moved into safe areas, and all interior doors are locked.

This most recent lockdown comes the same week a lockdown was issued at a Wake County High School. In that case a student brought a loaded gun on the premises. According to the school, a staff member stopped the student outside the school around 10:45 a.m. The gun was confiscated but the school went on lockdown as a precaution within 30 minutes.

A 13-year-old in Wayne County was also arrested this week in connection with a threat made on social media.