Rolesville High School goes on Code Red lockdown, confirms all students are safe

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rolesville High School is on a Code Red lockdown.

The Wake County Public School System high school located off E Young Street and Quarry Road went onto lockdown just before 11:15 a.m.

The school posted on its website that there is a security concern outside the school. The lockdown means that nobody is allowed to enter or exit the building.

The school confirmed that all students were safe.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about the security concern outside the school.