Wake Forest teen is back home from Chicago rehab after devastating brain injury

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest teen John Walter is on his road to recovery after a devastating brain injury.
He is back home with family after spending six weeks at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehab center in Chicago.
In June, days after his Wakefield High School graduation, John was headed to play pickleball with his friends. He fell off the back of a pickup truck and landed on his head.
Doctors told John's family he might not survive.
The 18-year-old was supposed to begin University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in August.