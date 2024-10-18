Wake Forest teen is back home from Chicago rehab after devastating brain injury

John Walter spent six weeks at a rehab center in Chicago.

Wake Forest teen back home from Chicago rehab after brain injury John Walter spent six weeks at a rehab center in Chicago.

Wake Forest teen back home from Chicago rehab after brain injury John Walter spent six weeks at a rehab center in Chicago.

Wake Forest teen back home from Chicago rehab after brain injury John Walter spent six weeks at a rehab center in Chicago.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest teen John Walter is on his road to recovery after a devastating brain injury.

He is back home with family after spending six weeks at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehab center in Chicago.

In June, days after his Wakefield High School graduation, John was headed to play pickleball with his friends. He fell off the back of a pickup truck and landed on his head.

Doctors told John's family he might not survive.

The 18-year-old was supposed to begin University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in August.